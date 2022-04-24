Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine says it hit Russian command post

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Kyiv today, becoming the first US government official to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. President Zelenskyy has asked for US to be a security guarantor and to also supply heavy weapons to the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, a Russian attack on a neighbourhood in Odessa killed 8 people. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Ukraine says it hit Russian command post in Kherson
The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command centre when it came under attack. He said their fate was unknown.
The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed. (AP)
Ukraine seeks heavy weapons from US at Kyiv talks: Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine hoped to secure heavy weapons at talks with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence in Kyiv on Sunday, supplies that he said were vital for Ukraine to eventually retake Russian-occupied territory.
'I want to see the sun' begs child in Mariupol steel works
Women and children sheltering in a giant steel works in Mariupol that is the last holdout of Ukrainian defenders of the southern port city, said in a video released on Saturday they are desperate to get out and are running out of food.
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, announces Zelenskyy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
