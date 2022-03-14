Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden, Macron underscore commitment to hold Russia accountable

Ukrainian engineers managed to successfully restore power to the cut-off Chernobyl nuclear power plant, even as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned NATO Monday that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces. Meanwhile, Joe Biden held a talk with French president Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable.
Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba discuss diplomatic efforts to stop war -State Department
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed during a call on Sunday the diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's invasion of its neighbor, the State Department said in a statement.
"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Putin's war of choice," said spokesperson Ned Price.
"The Secretary reiterated the United States' steadfast solidarity with Ukraine in defense against the Kremlin's continued brutal aggression." - Reuters.
Russians join anti-Ukraine war protest in Cyprus
Dozens of Russian nationals joined Ukrainians in the coastal resort town of Limassol, home to a sizeable Russian expatriate community, to protest the war in Ukraine.
UN agencies condemn attacks on health care in Ukraine
UN agencies on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on healthcare professionals and facilities in Ukraine, which have killed a dozen people, describing them as acts of "unconscionable cruelty".
Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron underscore commitment to hold Russia accountable for invasion of Ukraine