Russia will only accept roubles for gas deliveries to Europe

Russia will accept roubles for gas deliveries to Europe

Putin also described as 'illegitimate' the freezing of Russia's assets abroad

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 23 2022, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 19:43 ist

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in roubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian roubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week.

He said Russia will stop making payments in currencies that have been "compromised".

"Russia will continue supplying gas in the volumes fixed in earlier contracts," Putin added.

Putin also described as "illegitimate" the freezing of Russia's assets abroad.

He said the United States and the European Union have declared a "real default" on their obligations to Russia.

"Now everyone in the world knows that obligations in dollars can default," Putin said.

Immediately after the announcement, the rouble strengthened against the US dollars and the euro.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Russia
Ukraine

