Russians, Belarusians banned from 2022 Paralympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics: IPC

Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics due to the Ukraine conflict

Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee announced Thursday, citing the war in Ukraine.

"In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus," the IPC said in a statement.

