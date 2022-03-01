Russian missiles hit administration building, residential areas: Kharkiv official

Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said on Tuesday that Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building, as Moscow started day six of its invasion.

Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv but that the city defence was holding. "Such attacks are genocide of the Ukrainian people, a war crime against the civilian population!" he said.

Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles. 📍Kharkiv, Administration building pic.twitter.com/BJgyNnDp1h — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022

Wearing a flak jacket and a helmet, Synegubov said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday morning that it was too early to know the number of casualties.

He shared a video showing Kharkiv regional administration building being hit by a missile and exploding.

Dmytro Kulebam, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, tweeted "Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!"

Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

Reuters was not immediately able to verify that video independently.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.