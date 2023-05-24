Russia's newest nuclear submarine to move to permanent Pacific base in August: Report

The Russian navy's newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will move to a permanent base in the Kamchatka Peninsula in August, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, as Moscow steps up its Pacific military presence.
The Generalissimo Suvorov, which entered service at the end of 2022, carries up to 16 nuclear-tipped Russian Bulava missiles, each of which can carry more than one nuclear warhead.
"The submarine Generalissimo Suvorov will make an inter-naval transition from the Northern Fleet (in the Arctic) to the Pacific Fleet in August," the state TASS news agency reported, citing a source close to the military department. "The transition will be carried out along the Northern Sea Route, including in a submerged position."
Also read | Russia's war in Ukraine pushes overhaul of NATO defences
Russia has been boosting defences in its vast far eastern regions bordering Asia-Pacific, accusing the US of expanding its presence there and raising security concerns in Japan and across the region.
The Generalissimo Suvorov is meant to bolster the Russian Pacific Fleet's force of nuclear-powered submarines at the Rybachiy submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian agencies reported earlier.
The submarine is the sixth vessel of the Russian Borei class of smaller and stealthier submarines, Russian agencies have reported. They will replace the country's previous generations of ballistic missiles submarines.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners
Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks
Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration
Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months
Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son