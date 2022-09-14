Sanctions on Russia 'here to stay': EU chief

Sanctions on Russia 'here to stay': EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said

AFP
AFP, Strasbourg, France,
  • Sep 14 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 15:17 ist
Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters Photo

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the successive waves of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine were here to stay and that Europeans must keep their resolve against Moscow.

"I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said in European Parliament during her annual State of the Union speech.

Ursula von der Leyen
European Union
Europe
Russia
World news

