Seoul-Tokyo spat: Man self-immolates near Japan Embassy

Associated Press
Associated Press, Seoul,
  • Jul 19 2019, 09:43am ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 10:23am ist
South Korean protestors holding placards reading "Condemn Abe for economic retaliation!" during an anti-Japanese rally against ongoing Tokyo-Seoul trade spat in Seoul (AFP Photo)

South Korean police say a man has set himself on fire in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul amid rising trade disputes between Seoul and Tokyo.

Police say the man in his 70s ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of a building where the Japanese Embassy is housed on Friday.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital but didn't provide the status of his condition.

 

Media reports say he is unconscious.

The motive for his action wasn't immediately known. But it comes as ties between Seoul and Tokyo have plunged to their lowest point since Japan recently tightened export controls of some high-tech materials.

Police say suspected flammable materials were found in the man's car. 

South Korea
Japan
Trade Talks
