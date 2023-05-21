'Significant' that G7 showed solidarity with Zelenskyy: Japan PM Kishida 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday it was "significant" that the Group of Seven (G7) nations showed solidarity in their intention to uphold international law and order, during the summit at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a guest.
Kishida was speaking at a press conference as this year's G7 chair to close off the three-day summit held in his home constituency of Hiroshima.
