'Significant' that G7 showed solidarity with Zelenskyy: Japan PM Kishida 

G7 solidarity with Zelenskyy 'significant': Kishida

Kishida was speaking at a press conference as this year's G7 chair to close off the three-day summit held in his home constituency of Hiroshima

  • May 21 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 13:18 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fourth left, and G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday it was "significant" that the Group of Seven (G7) nations showed solidarity in their intention to uphold international law and order, during the summit at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a guest.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut to Russia

Kishida was speaking at a press conference as this year's G7 chair to close off the three-day summit held in his home constituency of Hiroshima.

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Japan
Hiroshima
G7
Fumio Kishida

