Singapore hangs prisoner over 1kg of cannabis

Singapore hangs prisoner over 1kg of cannabis: authorities

Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex, an official said

AFP
AFP, Singapore,
  • Apr 26 2023, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 08:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Singapore on Wednesday hanged a prisoner convicted of conspiracy to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis, authorities said, ignoring international calls for the city-state to abolish capital punishment.

"Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex," a spokesman for the Singapore Prison Service told AFP.

Singapore
Cannabis
World news

