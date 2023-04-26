Singapore hangs prisoner over 1kg of cannabis: authorities

Singapore on Wednesday hanged a prisoner convicted of conspiracy to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis, authorities said, ignoring international calls for the city-state to abolish capital punishment.
"Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex," a spokesman for the Singapore Prison Service told AFP.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut
'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT
Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing