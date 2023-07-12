Singapore investigates Indian-origin minister S Iswaran

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has asked Indian-origin senior minister S Iswaran to go on leave as he is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with an investigation into a case uncovered by the agency.

The bureau did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation in its statement issued on Wednesday.

The prime minister said in a separate statement that the investigation would require Transport Minister Iswaran, as well as other individuals, to be interviewed by CPIB.

Lee said he has instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

In his absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport, Channel News Asia reported, citing the prime minister’s statement.

Lee said he was briefed by the director of CPIB last Wednesday regarding a case that the bureau had uncovered. The director sought Lee’s concurrence to open a formal investigation.

Denis Tang is the director of the anti-graft agency, which sits under the Prime Minister's Office.

"I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on July 6, following which the formal investigation began on July 11," said the prime minister.

In its statement, CPIB said it will investigate this case "thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law".

"CPIB acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this case because a minister is being interviewed by CPIB. As investigations are ongoing, CPIB is unable to provide further details."

It also said Singapore has a "strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption".

CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities, it added.

Iswaran is member of parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) which has ruled the prosperous city state since independence.