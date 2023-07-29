Son of Colombia Prez arrested in money laundering probe

Son of Colombia President Petro arrested in money laundering probe

President Gustavo Petro said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that it was painful for one of his children to be jailed.

Reuters
Reuters, Bogota,
  • Jul 29 2023, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 20:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Nicolas Petro, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, has been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering and illicit enrichment, the attorney general's office said early on Saturday.

The younger Petro, a politician in Atlantico province, had welcomed the investigation when it began in March and has previously called accusations that he took money from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in his father's peace efforts unfounded.

British Asian men guilty of running people smuggling gang in UK

Also arrested was Nicolas' ex-wife Daysuris del Carmen Vasquez, who earlier this year told local media that two people accused of involvement with drug trafficking had given Nicolas money for his father's campaign, among other alleged acts of corruption.

Petro said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that it was painful for one of his children to be jailed, but that the attorney general's office had all guarantees to proceed according to the law.

World news
Colombia
Bogota
Crime

