S Africa's deputy president David Mabuza to step down

South Africa's deputy president David Mabuza to step down

Paul Mashatile, 61, ruling African National Congress's former treasurer is widely expected to take over from him

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Feb 16 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 21:06 ist
David Mabuza. Credit: Twitter/@DDMabuza

South Africa's deputy president, David Mabuza, is to step down, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle.

Addressing parliament in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said Mabuza "has indicated his wish to step down from his position."

He thanked Mabuza, 62, for his "unwavering support" over the last five years, during which he said the pair had worked "side-by-side".

Also Read: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 'State of Disaster' over electricity crisis

The move had been long expected, and Mabuza had said earlier this month at his brother's funeral that he had tendered his resignation.

Paul Mashatile, 61, ruling African National Congress's former treasurer is widely expected to take over from him.

Mashatile was elected to the influential post of ANC's deputy president in December.

The appointment gives him a stepping stone to becoming No. 2 to Ramaphosa in the state presidential hierarchy.

South Africa's president is chosen by parliament, where the ANC has an overall majority.

The party -- the vanguard of the decades-long struggle against apartheid -- has ruled South Africa since the advent of democracy in 1994.

A controversial figure nicknamed "The Cat," Mabuza was seen as close to former president Jacob Zuma, a political rival of Ramaphosa.

Opponents routinely accused him of having his own private "military" which is allegedly linked to political intimidation and even political killings, many years ago when he was premier of the eastern province of Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa, who won a second term at the helm of the ANC in December, is expected to announce changes to his government team after the publication of the annual budget next week.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
South Africa
Africa

What's Brewing

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

 