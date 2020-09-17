S Korea approves Covid antibody drug Phase 2/3 trials

South Korea approves Phase 2/3 trials of Celltrion's Covid-19 antibody drug

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Sep 17 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

South Korea said on Thursday it has approved Celltrion Inc's experimental Covid-19 treatment for Phase 2/3 clinical trials, as the firm plans to seek an emergency use authorisation for the antibody-drug.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Celltrion said earlier this month that it would begin commercial production of the drug, CT-P59, this month — likely to amount to around 1 million doses, in anticipation of demand in Korea and overseas.

The treatment, the most advanced antibody-drug in terms of research in South Korea, is directed against the surface of the virus and designed to block it from locking on to human cells.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The company said it was separately planning overseas human trials of the treatment in 12 countries including Britain, Spain and the United States, and anticipated primary results from these studies by the end of this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Korea
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 