South Korea rocket launch fails to put payload in orbit

South Korea's first domestically-developed space rocket failed to put its dummy payload into orbit after its maiden launch on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in said.
The launch and all three stages of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II worked, as did the payload separation, Moon said, but "putting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unfinished mission".
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube