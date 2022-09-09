Sporting events cancelled on Friday after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Sporting events scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf's PGA Championship, have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

British horse racing chiefs also suspended events after the death of the British monarch, who showed an intense passion for the sport throughout her life.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place.

Thursday's first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the (women's domestic) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place," said an ECB statement.

Play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, near London, was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke about the death of the 96-year-old monarch and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast," a European Tour statement said.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."

Manchester United's home clash in the Europa League against Real Sociedad went ahead but a minute's silence was held before kick-off and players wore black armbands.

The Premier League said it was "deeply saddened" by the queen's death.

The English Football League said consideration would be made regarding its upcoming fixtures at the earliest opportunity after discussions with the British government and the wider sport sector.

The British Horseracing Authority said the sport was in mourning.

"Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing," the BHA said.

"Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life".

The BHA's statement added: "It is right, therefore, that all racing is suspended for today and tomorrow as we begin to grieve Her Majesty's passing and remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation."

Brazilian football great Pele paid tribute and reflected on his meeting with the queen.

"I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana," he tweeted.

"Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever."

Former England captain and current World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont tweeted: "Her Majesty The Queen will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch, who cared deeply about all people under her reign, and was an avid supporter of sport and its power to unite communities."

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the queen had shown "exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude".

"I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Coe said.

"She has been a source of continuity and comfort, and she will be grievously missed by us all."

British Olympic distance-running great Mo Farah said meeting the monarch was "one of the greatest honours of my life".

The United States Tennis Association announced there would be "a moment of silence and a show photo montage" at the US Open on Thursday.

A message on Twitter from Wimbledon, where the queen previously served as a patron, read: "We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen."

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world. Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."