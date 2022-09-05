Lanka forms committee to bring refugees back from India

Sri Lanka appoints committee for repatriation of refugees from India

The government said about 58,000 Sri Lankans are currently residing in Tamil Nadu

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Sep 05 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:43 ist

Sri Lanka's government has appointed a committee to facilitate the repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India, according to a statement from the government on Monday.

The government said about 58,000 Sri Lankans are currently residing in Tamil Nadu, as refugees and only 3,800 of them are ready to return at present.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Sri Lanka
Refugees

What's Brewing

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 