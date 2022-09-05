Sri Lanka appoints committee for repatriation of refugees from India

Sri Lanka's government has appointed a committee to facilitate the repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India, according to a statement from the government on Monday.
The government said about 58,000 Sri Lankans are currently residing in Tamil Nadu, as refugees and only 3,800 of them are ready to return at present.
