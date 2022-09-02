Sri Lanka court allows former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas

Sri Lanka's highest court has allowed former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas until January 15, anti-corruption body Transparency International Sri Lanka said on Friday.
"Court allowed Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas upon a request made by his counsel seeking permission to go for medical check-ups. He is supposed to return by 15th January 2023," said Transparency International, which had sought a ban on his travels.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security
In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet
Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads
Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills
China's fab four make history at US Open
Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season
More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days