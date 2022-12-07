Sri Lanka lifts Covid-19 restrictions for overseas travellers

Sri Lanka on Wednesday decided to discontinue the Covid-19 vaccination certificate for travellers entering the island nation, officials said.

Travellers to Sri Lanka would be free of mandatory Covid-19 restrictions with the lifting of a circular issued in 2021, Asela Gunawardena, the Director General of Health Services said.

Accordingly, the mandatory requirement of producing the Covid-19 vaccination certificate to enter the country would be no longer needed with effect from Wednesday.

The mandatory regulation to produce a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative Covid-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT) by any person arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas has also been removed from Wednesday.

Any foreigner who tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka will be required to isolate for a period of 7 days at a private hospital/hotel/place of residence.

Sri Lanka mandated the carrying of a negative Covid-19 test and proof of vaccination when it opened its borders to foreign arrivals amidst the Covid crisis in 2021.