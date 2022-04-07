Sri Lanka needs to restructure $1 billion debt maturing in July: Ali Sabry

Sri Lanka must look to restructure a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July, said Ali Sabry, who recently submitted his resignation as finance minister amid a massive economic crisis.
Sabry told parliament the country should seek a financial bailout, debt moratorium or some other means to address the crisis. It was not immediately clear if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had accepted his resignation sent on Tuesday.
