Rajapaksa gets Lanka govt residence, security on return

Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa gets government residence, security on return

Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 03 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 15:19 ist
A convoy of vehicles said to be transporting former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa convoy leaves Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said.

Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.

He resigned after arriving in Singapore and later traveled to Thailand.

A Sri Lanka government spokesman and the president's office did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment on Rajapaksa's return.

The former president met with a group of ruling party members and lawmakers at the airport early on Saturday before being whisked to the residence allocated by the government.

A senior official said Rajapaksa has not indicated his plans.

"What he told us last night was that he needs some time as he wasn’t even allowed to step out of his room due to security reasons," one official said, adding Rajapaksa had not been allowed to go to the gym.

"Once he has spent some time at home he will let us know what he wants to do,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Sri Lanka, grappling with one its worst economic crisis since independence, this week reached a staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund for a loan of $2.9 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Lanka
World news
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

 