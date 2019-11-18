Stop interfering in HK affairs: China to US, Britain

China’s ambassador to London said on Monday foreign countries, including the United States and Britain, should stop interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs as protesters continued to battle with Hong Kong police.

"Some Western countries have publicly supported extreme violent offenders, the U.S. House of representatives adopted the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to blatantly interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

"The British government and the foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons published China-related reports making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong. What is worse certain British politicians even planned to present (an) award to a chief propagandist for Hong Kong independence."