Sudan extends airspace closure until August 15

Sudan extends airspace closure until August 15 due to conflict

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 05:02 ist
Smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardments during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan's airspace until Aug. 15, except for humanitarian aid and evacuation flights, Khartoum International Airport said in a statement early on Monday.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sudan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

 