Sudan extends airspace closure until August 15 due to conflict

The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan's airspace until Aug. 15, except for humanitarian aid and evacuation flights, Khartoum International Airport said in a statement early on Monday.
Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L
Schools must spot and stop bullying
'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling
Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream
Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners
Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four
Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse
Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle
BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10