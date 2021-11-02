Suicide bomber, gunmen behind Kabul hospital attack

Suicide bomber, gunmen behind Kabul hospital attack: Taliban

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Nov 02 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 18:44 ist

A suicide bomber and gunmen were behind an attack on a Kabul hospital that killed at least 19 people on Tuesday, a Taliban official said.

"The attack was initiated by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up at the entrance of the hospital," said the official on condition on anonymity, adding the attack was now over and the assailants had all been killed.

