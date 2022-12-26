Suspect charged with deadly shooting of Kurds in Paris

A French pensioner suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris has been charged with murder and remanded into custody, a judicial source said Monday.
The shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city's bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.
