Suspect charged with deadly shooting of Kurds in Paris

The shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city's bustling 10th district

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 26 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 23:24 ist
A child sits next to candles as a tribute to the victims of a shooting on December 23, 2022, in front of the "Centre democratique du Kurdistan" (Kurdistan democratic centre) in Paris on December 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

A French pensioner suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris has been charged with murder and remanded into custody, a judicial source said Monday.

The shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city's bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.

