Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Seventy-five years and 19 million units later, Vespas have lost none of their charm, despite the problems of driving them in Rome

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Apr 23 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 21:15 ist
Vespa scooters are parked on Sordello Square in Mantova, northern Italy. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ever since Audrey Hepburn took control of her Vespa in the 1953 classic "Roman Holiday", the Italian scooter has been a symbol of joy and style and on its 75-year-old birthday, many Italians remain fondly attached to theirs.

"I've had a Vespa for 12 years, I'm on my third," said Marco Guerrieri, a Roman accountant in his 40s.

"I wanted a more original two-wheeler than the Japanese scooters, plus it's made of metal and not plastic, it's much more resistent," he told AFP.

While it is mostly a practical mode of transportation for him, he laments that for many "it's a status symbol -- in my neighbourhood all the successful people have a Vespa".

Hepburn and Gregory Peck's adventures in Rome made the Vespa famous in the 1950s, but its history dates back to April 23, 1946, when the first patent for its manufacture was registered in Italy.

Legend has it that the name — which means "wasp" in Italian — came from Enrico Piaggio, founder of the eponymous motor company, who compared the noise of its engine to the insect's buzz.

Seventy-five years and 19 million units later, Vespas have lost none of their charm, despite the problems of driving them in Rome, with their small wheels unsuited to potholes and slippery cobblestones.

"These are 19 million stories of guys and girls, entire generations who dreamed of and gained their freedom astride a Vespa," enthused a statement from Piaggio marking Friday's anniversary.

Since 1946, the Vespa has been made at Pontedera, in Tuscany, although in recent years also in a factory in India and another in Vietnam.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vespa

What's Brewing

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 