Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms

Abdul Baqi Haqqani laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Sep 12 2021, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 14:23 ist
Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings. Credit: AFP File Photo

The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings. 

