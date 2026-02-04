<p>The most prominent son of late Libyan leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/100-minutes-life-maverick-gaddafi-2563728">Muammar Gaddafi</a>, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, has been killed, sources close to the family, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi and Libyan media said on Tuesday.</p><p>The office of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/libya-announces-first-bidding-round-for-oil-exploration-in-17-years-2-3429947">Libya's </a>attorney general on Wednesday said investigators and forensic doctors examined the body of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on Tuesday and determined that he died from gunshot wounds.</p><p>The office added in a statement that it was working to identify suspects and take the steps needed to bring a criminal case.</p><p>While Saif al-Islam is well-known in the north African country, especially for his role in shaping policy before 2011, his public profile has receded in recent years.</p>.Libya court sentences Gaddafi son, eight aides to death.<p>In 2015, a Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Saif al-Islam for suppressing peaceful protests during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule.</p><p>He has also been provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his lawyers failed to dismiss.</p><p>In 2021, Saif al-Islam registered as a presidential candidate for a December vote that eventually collapsed amid a political deadlock.</p>