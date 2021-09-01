Taliban says will not interfere in Kashmir, as it is not their jurisdiction: Report

For the first time since 2001, there are no US forces in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the United States completed the withdrawal of troops, and evacuation of most of its citizens and at-risk Afghans.

Over the last two weeks, thousands of people have been airlifted out of Kabul. This leaves Taliban in control of Afghanistan, who plan to setup an 'inclusive' government in the upcoming days.

Speaking to News18, top Taliban leader Anas Haqqani outlined where the future Taliban government will stand on their relationship with India, and on the Kashmir issue. He also clarified Taliban's relationship with Pakistan.

He told the publication that the withdrawal of US forces after 20 years was, "a blessing of God," and that the Taliban had struggled for the last 20 years. When asked about the world's support for the yet-to-be formed Taliban government, Haqqani said that the Taliban's doors were open for everyone, and that as per policy they don't interfere in matters of others and expect the same from them.

Read | Taliban uses traditional Afghan method of 'night letters' to intimidate

When asked about the Haqqani network's relationship with Pakistan army and Pakistani ISI, the Taliban leader dismissed it as media propaganda and claimed that it was all wrong. He further added that this propaganda in the media is spoiling the atmosphere. He stated that not only did the Haqqani network not exist, but that specifically India was spreading the fake propaganda.

On the Taliban government's future relations with India, the leader said that despite India's support to the 'enemy' for 20 years, the Taliban were willing to forget everything and establish a relationship with India. He also said that the matter of Kashmir was not under the jurisdiction the Taliban and that they would not interfere with regard to the same.

Anas Haqqani further told the publication, that while the policies of the new government would be clarified in the next few days, they expect the world including India to support them.

He also assured that everyone including Hindus and Sikhs were safe in Afghanistan and were "like any other community in the country."

Haqqani further added that while his role in the future government was not exactly decided, they will soon have very good news about the formation of the Taliban government.