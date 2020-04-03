Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

COVID-19: Thailand reports 103 new cases, 4 deaths

Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said.

There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

The new deaths were all Thai males, including a 59-year-old who worked on a train.

Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections. 

