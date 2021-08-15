There will be no transitional Afghan govt: Taliban

There will be no transitional government in Afghanistan: Taliban officials

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 15 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 22:14 ist
Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two Taliban officials told Reuters on Sunday there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and that the group expects a complete handover of power.

President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, capping their return to power two decades after being forced out by U.S.-led forces.

The government's acting interior minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, had said that power would be handed over to a transitional administration.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 