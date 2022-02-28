These countries are sending arms and aid to Ukraine

Many countries have started to send military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded last Thursday.

The United States, Canada and 19 European countries have so far responded to Ukrainian appeals for military equipment.

United States

Washington is sending an extra $350 million (313 million euros) in military aid to Kyiv to bring its total support to more than a billion dollars over the last year.

European Union

For the first time in its history, the EU is financing the buying and delivery of arms after leaders agree to transport weapons worth 450 million euros to Kyiv.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says some nations are sending the Ukrainians fighter jets.

Canada

Canada is sending lethal military weaponry and loaning Kyiv half a billion Canadian dollars ($392 million, 350,500 million euros) to help it defend itself.

Germany

Berlin has broken a longstanding taboo of not exporting arms to conflict zones in vowing to send Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles and nine howitzers.

It is also donating 14 armoured vehicles and 10,000 tonnes of fuel.

Sweden

Stockholm is also breaking its historic neutral stance to send 5,000 anti-tank rockets to Ukraine, as well as field rations and body armour.

It is the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in armed conflict since Stalin invaded neighbouring Finland in 1939.

France

France, which has already sent help, is dispatching more military equipment, as well as fuel and humanitarian aid.

Paris says it has acted on earlier Ukrainian requests for defensive anti-aircraft and digital weapons.

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is committed to "provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days", without specifying what it might be.

Belgium

Belgium says it will supply Ukraine with 3,000 more automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons, as well as 3,800 tons of fuel.

Netherlands

The Dutch defence ministry says it is sending "200 Stinger missiles as soon as possible", after a shipment on Saturday of sniper rifles and helmets.

This adds to the 20 million euros of humanitarian aid it has already promised.

Czech Republic

Prague is sending 4,000 mortars and an arsenal of 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, as well as scores of sniper rifles and a million bullets.

The Czechs have already promised Kyiv 4,000 mortars worth 1.5 million euros, which have yet to be delivered.

Portugal

Portugal is giving Ukraine night vision goggles, bulletproof vest, helmets, grenades, ammunition and automatic G3 rifles.

Greece

Athens is sending "defence equipment". Greece has a large community in Ukraine, including 10 citizens who have been killed and many more who are in the firing line.

Romania

Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, is offering to treat the wounded in its 11 military hospitals. Bucharest is also sending fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets and other "military material" worth three million euros.

Italy

Rome has sent 110 million euros in immediate aid to the Ukrainian government as "a concrete sign of our support".

Humanitarian aid

Washington announced $54 million in new humanitarian aid for Ukraine to be spent through NGOs, with London adding 40 million pounds ($54 million, 48 million euros).

France

France, which is bringing a humanitarian aid resolution to the UN Security Council on Monday, has sent 33 tonnes of aid to refugees in Poland. Another 33 tonnes are leaving for those who have fled into Moldova.

Netherlands

The Dutch government says it is sending 20 million euros in humanitarian aid.

Spain

Madrid has promised to send 20 tonnes of aid to Ukraine, mostly medical and defensive equipment such as bulletproof vests.

Israel

Israel says it is sending 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, such as medical equipment, water purifiers, tents and sleeping bags.

Turkey

Turkey's disaster relief agency is sending three lorries full of aid to Moldova for Ukrainian refugees. The Red Crescent is sending help to people fleeing into Romania.

Greece

Greece is sending a shipment of humanitarian aid through Poland.

