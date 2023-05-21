This US restaurant sells 'Gold Standard Burger' for whopping Rs 58,033

When it comes to fast food, there exists an entire fan base just for burgers. But is the adoration for burgers so unconditional that burger lovers would go to the extreme extent of paying thousands for it? Apparently, yes. Drury Beer Garden (DBG), a restaurant in United States's Philadelphia, has gone way too experimental with its menu with the recent addition of a cheeseburger that costs $700 (Rs 58,033).

According to the reports on NBC, the burger named ‘Gold Standard Burger’, priced at a whopping amount, claims to be the priciest burger in Philadelphia. The newly revamped Drury Beer Garden, located on Sansom Street in Midtown Village, opened to the public on May 19, 2023.

Acknowledging the world’s greater love for burgers, the restaurant owners, George Tsiouris and his sister Vasiliki Tsiouris-Balis, said that they look forward “to providing guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with the new menu concept."

“My brother and I had so much fun creating this menu and we look forward to welcoming everyone," Tsiouris-Balis added. Not too fun for the pockets, one might say.

So, what goes into this over-priced burger?

As per a statement from the restaurant, the burger’s ingredients include Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Wexford aged Irish cheddar cheese, Italian black truffle and caviar, lobster meat flambéed with Louis XIII Cognac and fries drizzled with 1500+MGO Manuka honey. But what makes it all the more precious is the brioche bun topped with gold leaf. The burger comes with a drink on the side, a 1-ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac, which is priced at $5,000 for a bottle.

This is not the first time that food prices have given the world shocks. It was just recently that an ice cream ‘Byakuya’ -- crafted by a Japanese ice cream brand named Cellato -- made it to the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive ice cream. The ice cream is priced at Rs 5.5 lakh.

