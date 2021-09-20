Three dead in shooting at Russian university 

Three dead in shooting at Russian university 

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 20 2021, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 13:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three people were killed during a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, the RBC news portal reported, citing a source close to the interior ministry.

The university's press service earlier told Reuters that four people had been injured. 

