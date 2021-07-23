Tokyo Olympics map corrected after Ukraine objects

The International Olympic Committee has corrected a map on the Tokyo Olympics website after Ukraine protested about the inclusion of a border between Ukraine and its Crimean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.
Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula on Ukraine's Black Sea coast in 2014, triggering Western sanctions and condemnation. Most countries deem the Crimea to be part of Ukraine.
"They (International Olympic Committee) apologised for the mistake... the map has already been corrected," Kuleba said on Twitter.
