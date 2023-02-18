Troubled over China deepening ties with Russia: Harris

Troubled that China has deepened relationship with Russia, says Kamala Harris

She said noting Chinese support to Russia would undermine the rules-based international order

Reuters
Reuters, Munich ,
  • Feb 18 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 19:11 ist
Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday she was troubled that China had deepened its relationship with Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine, noting Chinese support to Russia would undermine the rules-based international order.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, she said bipartisan, transatlantic support for Ukraine would continue.

Also Read | US formally declares Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he can wait us out, he is badly mistaken," Harris said in a panel at the gathering of top politicians, military officers and defence industry chiefs and experts. "Time is not on his side." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
US news
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
China

What's Brewing

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

 