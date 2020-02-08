Trump intends to recall me from his post, says Sondland

Trump intends to recall him from his post: US Ambassador to EU Sondland

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 08 2020, 08:41am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 08:41am ist
US President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo)

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.

"I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union," Sondland said in a statement.

United States
European Union
Donald Trump
