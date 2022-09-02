Trump thinking about contesting US prez polls: Kushner

Trump is 'obviously thinking about' running for US president in 2024: Kushner

Asked when Trump might make a decision, Kushner said, 'Nobody can speak for him'

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 02 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 12:26 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

Donald Trump is considering running to be US President in 2024, his son-in-law and former aide said on Friday.

"I know that he's obviously thinking about it, he hates seeing what's happening in the country," Jared Kushner told Sky News.

Asked when Trump might make a decision, Kushner said: "Nobody can speak for him."

Asked to confirm that Trump was not ruling out running for president again, Kushner added: "With Trump it's hard to rule anything out, he's a very flexible thing." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
United States
World news
Jared Kushner

What's Brewing

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 