Turkey ends earthquake rescue efforts except in two provinces

Turkey ends quake rescue ops except in two provinces

Searches are still underway in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Feb 19 2023, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 19:35 ist
A man reacts as people search the rubble of collapsed apartment blocks for personal belongings, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 18, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkey has ended rescue efforts in all provinces except the two hardest hit by last week's massive quake that killed tens of thousands of people, the Turkish disaster agency said Sunday.

"In many of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have been completed. They continue in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces," the agency's chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara.

The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 was in Pazarcik district in Kahramanmaras.

Sezer said search and rescue efforts continued at around 40 buildings in the provinces on the 14th day, but expected this number to fall by Sunday evening.

Also Read | Turkish internet bites back at state after deadly quake

The agency head also said Turkey's death toll had risen to 40,689.

The total death toll including Syria is now 44,377.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday that some 105,000 buildings either collapsed, needed to be demolished or were severely damaged in the quake.

There had been breathless coverage since the quake of rescue teams finding survivors.

That has since slowed down with no survivors found in at least 24 hours.

On Saturday, rescuers found a man and a woman alive in the 296th hour in the southern Turkish city of Antakya but their three children did not survive, local media said.

Turkey
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Earthquake
Natural Disasters
World news

