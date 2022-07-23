Turkey says Russia denies any attack on Odessa port

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Jul 23 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 21:34 ist

Moscow has denied carrying out any attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the Turkish defence minister said Saturday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports.

"The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely," Hulusi Akar said after Russia and Ukraine signed agreements in Istanbul on Friday brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres.

