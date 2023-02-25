Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 50,000

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 50,000

Over 44,000 people died in Turkey alone

Reuters
Reuters, Ankara,
  • Feb 25 2023, 05:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 05:53 ist
The massive quake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on Feb. 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Natural Disasters
World news

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

 