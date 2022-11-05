Two South Korean miners rescued from collapsed mine

Two South Korean miners rescued from collapsed mine after nine days

The two survived by consuming instant, sweetened coffee powder and pitched a tent with plastics inside the collapsed mine

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Nov 05 2022, 04:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 04:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

 

Two South Korean miners who were trapped inside a collapsed zinc mine in the country's northeastern county of Bonghwa walked out alive after nine days late on Friday as the nation mourned a deadly Halloween tragedy, officials said on Saturday.

Local fire authorities said the two miners walked out of the underground mine that had collapsed after a landslide on Oct. 26, through rescue efforts that focused on drilling a hole.

The two survived by consuming instant, sweetened coffee powder and pitched a tent with plastics inside the collapsed mine to keep themselves warm, local Yonhap News reported citing rescuers.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a week-long mourning period through Nov. 5 after 156 people killed in a crowd crush in Seoul during Halloween festivities.

