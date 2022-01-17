UAE suspect drones behind Abu Dhabi fires; Yemen's Houthis claim attack

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates after authorities in the Gulf state reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi that were possibly caused by drones.
Abu Dhabi police, in a statement on state news agency WAM, said three fuel tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and that a fire had broken out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
There was no damage from the incidents, the statement said, adding that initial investigations showed parts of a small plane "possibly a drone" in both sites.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika
Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince
In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances
Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty
Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'
DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.