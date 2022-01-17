UAE suspect drones behind Abu Dhabi fires

UAE suspect drones behind Abu Dhabi fires; Yemen's Houthis claim attack

Abu Dhabi police said three fuel tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 17 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates after authorities in the Gulf state reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi that were possibly caused by drones.

Abu Dhabi police, in a statement on state news agency WAM, said three fuel tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and that a fire had broken out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

There was no damage from the incidents, the statement said, adding that initial investigations showed parts of a small plane "possibly a drone" in both sites.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Abu Dhabi
UAE
Explosion
Houthis

What's Brewing

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

 