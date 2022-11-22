UK investigates Apple, Google mobile browser dominance

UK begins investigation into Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

Britain's competition watchdog has launched an in-depth investigation into the market dominance of Apple and Google's mobile browsers, months after the regulator began considering a probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday responses to its consultation from June revealed, "substantial support" for a fuller investigation into the matter and how iPhone maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store.

"Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google," said Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, in a statement.

"We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified and if so, identify steps to improve competition and innovation in these sectors."

In response to the CMA's June plans, Google had said it would continue to work with the watchdog.

Apple said on Tuesday it would "constructively" engage with the CMA to explain how its approach "promotes competition and choice while ensuring consumers' privacy and security are protected."

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters's request for comment on the latest developments.

