UK slaps 35% tariff on Russian imports, including vodka

UK slaps heavy tariffs on Russian imports, including vodka

The UK will also deny Russia and its ally Belarus access to Most Favoured Nation tariffs under World Trade Organization rules

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Mar 15 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 16:53 ist
People take part in a rally in support of Ukraine, in near Downing Street on Whitehall in central London on March 13, 2022, following the invasion of the country by Russia. Credit: AFP Photo

The UK government on Tuesday imposed an additional 35 per cent import tariff on a swathe of Russian goods, including vodka, and banned exports of luxury products because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We want to cause maximum harm to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses," the Department for International Trade said.

"Russian vodka is one of the iconic products affected by the tariff increases, while the export ban will likely affect luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art."

Also read: How Putin could try to split Ukraine into regional puppet governments

The list of goods covered by the additional tariffs include steel, wood, cereals, drinks, fur and white fish -- all worth around £900 million ($1.2 billion, 1.1 billion euros) a year.

"The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin's reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods," the DIT said.

The UK will also deny Russia and its ally Belarus access to Most Favoured Nation tariffs under World Trade Organization rules.

"The UK is working with our international partners and is supporting the WTO to prevent those who fail to respect the rules-based international order from reaping its benefits," it said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

UK
Russia
Ukraine
Imports
World news

What's Brewing

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

 