UK rejects application to build UK-France power cable

UK turns down application to build UK-France power cable

The project, run by investment firm Aquind, aims to link the power grids of Britain and France to make energy markets more efficient

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 20 2022, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 23:29 ist
Britain's Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain on Thursday turned down a planning application for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France.

The project, run by investment firm Aquind, aims to link the power grids of Britain and France to make energy markets more efficient, improve supplies and greater flexibility.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made the decision to turn down planning, according to government documents.

"The Secretary of State has... decided, in accordance with Section 104(3), to refuse development consent," the documents said.

A spokesman for Aquind declined immediate comment.

The decision can only be challenged through a judicial review, a letter setting out the decision said. A judicial review involves asking a court to rule on the lawfulness of a decision taken by a governing body.

Aquind says its undersea cable linking England and Normandy would be able to transmit 16,000,00 MWh of electricity each year - around 5 per cent or 3 per cent percent of Britain and France's total annual consumption.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
UK
France
Energy

What's Brewing

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

 