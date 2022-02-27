Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, says city governor

Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, expelling Russian troops: Governor

Sinegubov said that Russian troops were 'absolutely demoralised'

AFP
AFP, Kharkiv,
  • Feb 27 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 19:32 ist
A Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighter examines a destroyed Russian Armoured personnel carrier (APC) after the fight in Kharkiv. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ukrainian forces secured full control of Kharkiv on Sunday following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-biggest city, the local governor said.

"Kharkiv is fully under our control," the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that the army was expelling Russian forces during a "clean-up" operation.

Earlier Sunday he had said that Russian forces' light vehicles broke into the city, with fighting breaking out in the streets.

An AFP correspondent in the city heard machine gun fire and explosions.

Sinegubov said that Russian troops were "absolutely demoralised".

He said Russian forces were abandoning their vehicles "in the middle of the road" and groups of five were surrendering to the Ukrainian army.

"As soon as they see at least one representative of the armed forces, they surrender," Sinegubov said.

He said that "dozens" of Russian soldiers have already surrendered.

"The captured Russian fighters speak of complete exhaustion and demoralisation, they have no connection with the central command, they do not understand and do not know what they do next," the Kharkiv governor said.

"Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, they have not received food and water," he added.

"Leaving the positions, Russian fighters are trying to hide among the civilian population, asking people for clothes and food."

Ukraine
Russia
World Politics

