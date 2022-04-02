Ukraine carried out prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine says it carried out prisoner exchange with Russia

Reuters
  • Apr 02 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 07:18 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on Friday, leading to the release of 86 Ukrainian servicemen and women, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

He did not say how many Russian soldiers were swapped, but said the deal was a result of ongoing peace negotiations. He made the comments in an online post. 

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Prisoners
World news
World Politics

