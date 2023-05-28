Ukraine says Russia sent record 54 drones in new attack

Russia carried out the "most important" drone attack on Kyiv overnight Saturday-Sunday since the start of the invasion, military authorities said.
"In total a record number of explosive drones launched were counted: 54!" Ukraine's air force said in a Telegram post. Forty of the drones targeted the capital, killing two people and wounding three.
