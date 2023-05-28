Ukraine says Russia sent record 54 drones in new attack

Ukraine says Russia sent record 54 drones in new attack

'In total a record number of explosive drones launched were counted: 54!' Ukraine's air force said in a Telegram post

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • May 28 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 13:16 ist
Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia carried out the "most important" drone attack on Kyiv overnight Saturday-Sunday since the start of the invasion, military authorities said.

Also Read | One dies in Russia's night air raid on Kyiv, more than 20 drones downed

"In total a record number of explosive drones launched were counted: 54!" Ukraine's air force said in a Telegram post. Forty of the drones targeted the capital, killing two people and wounding three.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
Kyiv
Drones

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

 