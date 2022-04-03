Kyiv says Russian strike targeted air command centre

Ukraine says Russian missile attack hit air command centre in town near Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 03 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 21:23 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russia launched a missile attack on the town of Vasylkiv about 50 kilometres from Kyiv and hit an air command centre that had already been destroyed and injured some civilians in a nearby college.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Kyiv

