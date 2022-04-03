Ukraine says Russian missile attack hit air command centre in town near Kyiv

Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russia launched a missile attack on the town of Vasylkiv about 50 kilometres from Kyiv and hit an air command centre that had already been destroyed and injured some civilians in a nearby college.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How transcription morphs words into adult language
Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8
After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'
What's in your tapas?
Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more